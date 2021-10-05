A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for an aggravated DUI after he was allegedly involved in a collision with parked cars.
According to the police report, on Sept. 30 at 3:50 p.m. Havasu officers went to the Royal Inn on Birch Square for a reported accident. Police say when they arrived at the scene they saw a Green Ford Freestyle that had collided into a parked vehicle, pushing it into two more cars. The report says police then spoke to Curtis McElhaney, the driver of the Ford, who has a suspended license according to a records check. Police say they requested McElhaney’s insurance and registration and when McElhaney opened his passenger door officers saw two 10 ounce cans of “Dust Off,” an aerosol can, one of which was open.
The report says that McElhaney told officers he was driving eastbound on Mesquite Avenue and was unsure what happened but thinks that he had a panic attack. Police say they noticed that McElhaney’s pupils were pinpoint in size and asked if McElhaney had been drinking or using drugs. McElhaney reportedly told officers that he had one tall can of beer hours earlier and had not huffed the open “Dust Off” can.
Police say they then asked McElhaney to complete a series of field sobriety tests which he struggled to complete. According to the report McElhaney was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.
McElhaney was transported to LHCPD jail where he was charge with two felonies, aggravated DUI and possession of vapor release substance.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.