Police were called Sunday evening to a Lake Havasu Avenue restaurant after receiving reports of a vehicle accident with injuries. According to investigators, 36-year-old Joshua P. Schuster, of Lake Havasu City, was found unconscious in his driver’s seat after crashing his vehicle into a tree at the location.
Responding officers woke Schuster, the report said, who appeared to have difficulty remaining conscious. Police say Schuster appeared to be acting under the influence of an unknown substance while speaking with officers, and Schuster was asked to exit his vehicle.
Upon questioning, Schuster allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine prior to driving to the location. According to the police report, Schuster agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests at the scene, but was unable to complete them.
Schuster was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI, and police conducted an inventory search of his vehicle. During that search, officers allegedly found a bottle containing pills for which he did not have a prescription.
Police transported Schuster to Lake Havasu City Jail, and samples of Schuster’s blood were drawn to test his possible level of intoxication. He has been charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI. He was also charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
