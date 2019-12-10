A Lake Havasu City man was arrested after police allegedly found methamphetamine and marijuana paraphernalia in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
According to the report, 56-year-old Scott A. Bahm was stopped by officers for a civil traffic violation on Dec. 1. When officers attempted to speak with Bahm, they allegedly smelled the odor of marijuana inside his vehicle. Police say that while speaking with Bahm, a glass marijuana pipe was sitting in plain view on Bahm’s center console.
Bahm allegedly told officers the pipe belonged to a person who was staying with him, and he was unaware that it was present in his vehicle. According to police, Bahm said he does not smoke marijuana.
During a search of Bahm’s vehicle, police allegedly found two glass smoking bowls containing suspected marijuana residue and a pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue. Also found were two plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine and a glass gar containing suspected marijuana, the report said. Bahm allegedly denied ownership or knowledge of the items’ presence in his vehicle.
Bahm was arrested at the scene on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.