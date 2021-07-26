A traffic stop for a broken brake light ended with the driver being charged with three drug felonies.
According to the police report on June 12 a Lake Havasu City police officer was working patrol when they observed a ford ranger with an overflowing truck bed. The officer followed the truck and conducted a traffic stop when they noticed a broken brake light. The report says the officer made contact with the driver, Jeremy Sargent, and as they were talking the officer noticed a baggie on the center console with a white powder residue. Police say that Sargent was detained and a search of his vehicle turned up pills, glass pipes and other drug paraphernalia.
Sargent was transported to LHCPD jail where he was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and prescription pills and three counts of possession of dangerous drugs.
