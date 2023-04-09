Man arrested on multiple charges after 2-hour standoff

Eberado Calderon, 47, was arrested Sunday on multiple charges after reportedly running from police and barricading himself inside a trailer at Fisherman’s Trailer Park for more than two hours.

BULLHEAD CITY — Police arrested a wanted man Saturday after a more than two-hour standoff in an RV park after eluding officers for nearly a week.

Eberado Calderon, 47, faces charges of two counts of felony flight, failure to register as a sex offender and charges connected to outstanding misdemeanor warrants and prohibited possessor, felon in possession of a firearm, said Emily Fromelt, Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman.

