Man arrested on multiple charges after 2-hour standoff

BULLHEAD CITY — Police arrested a wanted man Saturday after a more than two-hour standoff in an RV park after eluding officers for nearly a week.
Eberado Calderon, 47, faces charges of two counts of felony flight, failure to register as a sex offender and charges connected to outstanding misdemeanor warrants and prohibited possessor, felon in possession of a firearm, said Emily Fromelt, Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman.
About 8 a.m. on April 9, police attempted a traffic stop on Calderon, who was known to have warrants and was also wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, Fromelt said. “Calderon also fled from the same officer on Wednesday in Golden Valley.”
Police reported Calderon ran from his vehicle and barricaded himself in a trailer in Fisherman’s Trailer Park, in the 400 block of Moser Avenue, and that a handgun was located on the front seat of his car.
At one point Calderon reportedly exited the trailer and attempted to jump a fence, Fromelt said. SWAT shot Calderon with a less lethal sponge round and bean bag, striking him twice. Calderon went back inside the trailer.
Communication with Calderon continued until he surrendered without further incident, she said.
Three surrounding homes were evacuated during the negotiation, including the owner of the barricaded trailer.
“I was outside earlier and a man came up to me asking for water,” said Frank Rodriguez, owner of the barricaded home. “I gave him some water — I went to take the trash out and next thing I knew the police were there. They wouldn’t let me back in the house.”
Rodriguez lives with his cat, Rocky, in the far trailer at a dead end road in the park. Neither were hurt in the incident, though Rocky escaped the trailer for a time during the negotiating. After some coaxing, Rodriguez was able to catch Rocky, who had taken shelter under a nearby truck.
Calderon received medical attention and, after booking procedures were completed, was taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
