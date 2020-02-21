A Lake Havasu City man was arrested earlier this month after an alleged disturbance at Havasu’s Walmart location.
On Feb. 1, Witnesses believed Andrew J. Lindsay, 26, to be intoxicated when he allegedly attempted to start a fistfight with “everyone walking by” at the location, the report said. Police say Lindsay attempted to attack multiple store employees, who allegedly subdued Lindsay at the scene.
When officers arrived, employees allegedly had Lindsay pinned to the ground. Officers arrested Lindsay at the scene, and according to the report, police found a suspected marijuana pipe was found in one of Lindsay’s pockets.
Lindsay was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.