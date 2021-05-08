A California man was arrested in a traffic stop Monday after Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies allegedly found 24 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle.
According to the report, 44-year-old Russell P. Samuel, of Nuevo, was driving his pickup truck in Fort Mohave when deputies discovered that his license plate was expired. Deputies stopped Samuel, and allegedly learned that he had used a 2021 vehicle registration tab from his wife’s vehicle on his expired license plate. Deputies also allegedly learned that Samuel was driving with a suspended license.
Deputies had Samuel’s vehicle towed from the scene. During an inventory search of Samuel’s vehicle, deputies allegedly found the methamphetamine, as well as a glass pipe.
Samuel was transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Friday, he remained in custody on $5,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.