After a victim received 28 calls over the course of a year from a man she has an order of protection against, the Lake Havasu City Police Department arrested the suspect for violation of a court order.
The report says on June 7 an officer was dispatched for a civil standby and made contact with Robert Vaughn, who stated he needed to go to a Cutter Lane address to get some of his belongings he left behind. The report says the officer then went to the address on Cutter Lane where he made contact with the resident who told them that Vaughn did not have anything at the house and he only wanted to intimidate her. The resident had made numerous reports filed with the department for Vaughn breaking the court order and the officer confirmed that the number Vaughn just provided made some of the harassing calls.
The resident confirmed it and Vaughn was placed under arrest for interference with a judicial proceeding. Vaughan was transported to the police department where he was booked and held to see a judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.