Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a McCulloch Boulevard bar on Jan. 22 after receiving reports of a disorderly conduct incident. According to alleged witness statements, a suspect identified as Quinten L. Pyburn, 51, was asked to leave the bar after possibly engaging in an altercation at the scene.
Pyburn was believed to be staying in a Mesquite Avenue courtyard, near an vacant building which was allegedly known to be frequented by area homeless. Officers traveled to the courtyard, where they found the area littered with trash and abandoned clothing.
Officers searched the building and found Pyburn, the report said. According to alleged statements by the building’s owner, there had been multiple previous issues with transients breaking into the property. Police say Pyburn did not know the owner, nor did he have permission to be at the location.
Pyburn was arrested at the scene on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing.
