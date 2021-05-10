Prosecutors will have to wait a little longer before a man wanted in reference to a Lake Havasu City stabbing incident can stand trial.
Former Havasu resident Filiberto Chacon, 39, has been wanted in Mohave County since February after failing to appear in court while awaiting trial on multiple counts of aggravated assault. According to California prosecutors, Chacon missed his Feb. 15 court hearing in Mohave County after he was arrested in another alleged attack with a knife in Kern County. Earlier this month, Chacon accepted a plea agreement with California prosecutors, and is expected to receive a three-year prison sentence on charges of “assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury.”
According to Assistant Kern County District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, Chacon was riding in a vehicle with family members on Feb. 15, possibly to his court hearing in Mohave County. An argument took place between Chacon and members of his family, Kinzel said, during which Chacon allegedly lunged at one of the involved parties with a pocket knife. Chacon’s attack missed, Kinzel said, and the would-be victim pepper-sprayed Chacon. The family left in their vehicle without Chacon, and contacted California authorities.
Chacon’s sentencing hearing in Kern County is scheduled to take place May 19.
Kinzel said Friday that Chacon will likely serve his sentence in California before he is returned to Mohave County, but Chacon will be given the option of resolving his outstanding criminal case in Arizona while in prison.
The defendant was free on $10,000 bond at the time of his arrest in California as he awaited trial in Arizona. A bond forfeiture hearing in the case is now scheduled May 27 in Mohave Superior Court.
Chacon was initially arrested in Havasu on Aug. 15, when prosecutors say he stabbed a victim multiple times with a kitchen knife after allegedly believing the victim had stolen his mobile phone at a Palisades Drive residence. The victim was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but ultimately survived.
According to court records, Mohave County prosecutors objected to Chacon’s release from custody due to his status as a repetitive offender under Arizona statute. Chacon has previous convictions in California and Arizona from 2011 to 2018, on charges including resisting arrest, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
