A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last month on charges of DUI and criminal damage to property after police say he destroyed two mailboxes in the area of Oro Grande Boulevard while driving.
Police were called to the scene at about 4:10 a.m. on Sept. 29, where officers allegedly found 20-year-old Havasu resident Trenten B. Beyers and his vehicle. The vehicle had sustained heavy front-end damage, according to the police report, and Beyers appeared visibly intoxicated at the scene.
According to police, Beyers told officers he was at a party earlier in the morning, and was driving to visit a female friend who lived nearby. He allegedly told officers he fell asleep at the when while rounding a corner. According to the police report, Beyers admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving.
Beyers was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI, and allegedly consented to a blood draw to test his level of intoxication. He has additionally been charged with misdemeanor counts of alcohol consumption by a minor before driving and criminal damage to property.
According to police, Beyers sustained only minor injuries in the accident.
