A California man was arrested Saturday after an alleged DUI accident at the London Bridge Resort.
Officers were called to the hotel’s parking Saturday evening after receiving reports that a driver – later identified by police as 57-year-old Lakeside resident David Molzen – struck a golf cart while parking, and left the scene.
According to the police report, Molzen ignored witnesses who attempted to tell him that he’d struck the golf cart, and walked toward the hotel. Police say Molzen returned while officers spoke with witnesses at the scene.
Police say Molzen was visibly intoxicated when officers attempted to speak to him, and he was asked to submit to a series of field sobriety tests. Molzen was unable to complete those tests, according to the report, and he was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Molzen allegedly refused to submit a sample of his breath at the jail to test his level of possible intoxication, and officers obtained a warrant to draw samples of his blood instead.
According to the police report, the golf cart’s owner informed police that only his vehicle’s tire was damaged in the accident.
Molzen has been charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.