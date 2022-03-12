A Mohave Valley man was arrested Monday on felony charges of arson and animal cruelty, after he allegedly started a fire that killed two cats within an otherwise unoccupied residence.
Deputies were called to the Mohave Valley location Monday morning after receiving reports of a fire. Witnesses allegedly told deputies that a man later identified as 37-year-old Steven E. Collins set fire to a cardboard box on the porch of the property, and left when the home itself caught fire.
Deputies searched the surrounding area for Collins, who was soon found and taken into custody. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the two deceased animals inside. A third cat was found hiding beneath the home.
Collins allegedly refused to speak with deputies about the incident, and was transported to Valley View Medical Center for evaluation. Collins was then transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
As of Friday, Collins remained in custody on $10,000 bond.
