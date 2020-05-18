The tragic story of a child’s accidental death last summer could draw to a close, with her father scheduled to appear in court for a new change of plea hearing later this month.
Ty W. Martin, 24, has awaited trial since last May on charges of second-degree murder in the accidental death of his daughter, Madison Martin, who was left unattended in his vehicle. Martin initially pleaded not guilty to the accusation of murder in 2019. Last week, Scottsdale-based attorney Randall Craig requested that Superior Judge Derek Carlisle vacate a planned June 15 status conference and schedule a change of plea hearing on May 22.
Martin was arrested May 11, after police and paramedics responded to a Cadet Lane address for a medical emergency. Madison Martin was found unconscious and unresponsive when emergency first responders arrived, and was suffering from severe heat-related illness. According to police, Martin left his daughter in his car, with temperatures in excess of 100 degrees, while he visited a friend’s nearby home. Martin returned to his vehicle and became aware of his child’s condition, police say, and contacted emergency dispatchers.
According to the report, Martin was found crying hysterically and attempting to revive his daughter when emergency first responders arrived. Madison Martin was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment, where she was pronounced deceased.
Martin last appeared in Mohave County Superior Court for a change of plea hearing in the case in December, but at the time refused to accept any of three separate plea agreements offered by Mohave County prosecutors. Although Martin appeared to accept responsibility for the death of his daughter, he expressed doubts at his December hearing that his then-attorney, Public Defender Ron Gilleo, could adequately represent him in a pending trial. Martin requested that he be assigned new counsel at that hearing.
Craig said this week that he expected Martin to accept a plea agreement with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office at his upcoming hearing. But as of Monday, Craig was unable to disclose the terms of such a plea, as parts of that agreement were still under negotiation with prosecutors this week.
