A Lake Havasu City man was cited Sunday evening after he allegedly fired several aerial fireworks from the driveway of his residence.
Patrol officers were allegedly driving in the area of South Palo Verde and Acoma Boulevards when they allegedly saw several aerial fireworks shooting in the sky above a nearby home. Officers traveled to the location, where they allegedly found 43-year-old Dustin E. Halliday, with two such fireworks in his possession.
According to alleged statements by Halliday, he was unaware that the use of aerial fireworks was unlawful in Lake Havasu City. Halliday was cited on charges of possessing prohibited fireworks, and according to the police report, he agreed to throw away his remaining fireworks.
