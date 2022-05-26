 San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the El Garces Train Depot in Needles on Tuesday after receiving reports of a stolen backpack.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Needles resident Matthew Bartlett was determined to be a suspect in the case. At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies contacted Bartlett, and arrested him on charges of grand theft.

The backpack allegedly contained $1,800 in cash, a $250 pair of headphones and a $20 MP3 player. All items except for the cash were recovered and returned to their owner.

As of Thursday, Bartlett remained in custody at San Bernardino County’s Colorado River Station Jail on $50,000 bail.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office offered no additional information as to why the victim was in possession of a backpack containing $1,800 in cash.

— Today’s News-Herald

