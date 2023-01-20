Jeremiah R. Anderson

A Topock man allegedly refused to return a work vehicle to his place of employment last week, prompting a response from local law enforcement. Now that man is in custody on multiple felony charges related to that theft - and what deputies found inside once the vehicle was recovered.

Mohave County investigators say that Jeremiah R. Anderson, 39, refused to return a vehicle to his place of employment. According to statements by the reported victim, the vehicle was given to Anderson under condition of his employment. Anderson allegedly refused to return the vehicle, saying that the business owner owed Anderson money, and that the vehicle would not be returned until Anderson was paid what he believed he was owed.

