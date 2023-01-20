A Topock man allegedly refused to return a work vehicle to his place of employment last week, prompting a response from local law enforcement. Now that man is in custody on multiple felony charges related to that theft - and what deputies found inside once the vehicle was recovered.
Mohave County investigators say that Jeremiah R. Anderson, 39, refused to return a vehicle to his place of employment. According to statements by the reported victim, the vehicle was given to Anderson under condition of his employment. Anderson allegedly refused to return the vehicle, saying that the business owner owed Anderson money, and that the vehicle would not be returned until Anderson was paid what he believed he was owed.
According to the report, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Anderson’s home shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. Investigators say the victim’s vehicle was present at the scene, as was a second vehicle that was reported stolen out of Bullhead City. When deputies arrived, Anderson was allegedly seen moving items from the victim’s vehicle to the other stolen vehicle.
Sheriff’s officials say Anderson fled the scene on foot when deputies approached. According to investigators, deputies found a Remington shotgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle. Investigators say Anderson is a prohibited weapons possessor.
Anderson was later found by deputies at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, and taken into custody. Upon questioning, Anderson reportedly denied any involvement with either stolen vehicle, and denied fleeing from deputies at his home earlier that day.
As of Friday, Anderson remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond. He has been charged with felony counts of theft of a means of transportation, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a weapon during a drug offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
