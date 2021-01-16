A Lake Havasu City man was cited on charges of criminal damage to property after police say reckless driving led him to crash into another driver’s vehicle.
Officers were called Jan. 5 to the intersection of Jamaica Boulevard and Saratoga Avenue after receiving reports of a traffic accident with possible injuries. According to police, Jordon J. Shaw, 34, believed that he was “cut off” in traffic while driving past a school zone – more than half a mile away from the scene of the accident.
Police say the victim turned from Swordfish Drive onto Jamaica Boulevard prior to the crash, and was unaware of Shaw’s presence behind him before the accident. According to the police report, Shaw “tailgated” the victim prior to the accident, showing allegedly reckless action by Shaw that ultimately led to the collision.
Shaw was cited and released from the scene after officers’ investigation was concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.