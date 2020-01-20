A Lake Havasu City man was cited and released last Tuesday by police after allegedly blowing an air horn at his neighbors, who were having a conversation on their patio.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Swanson Avenue after the alleged victim reported that her neighbor, 56-year-old James R. Berg, began blowing an air horn at her from his window while she attempted to speak with another party. According to the victim’s alleged statements, it wasn’t the first time Berg had disrupted the peace of their neighborhood with his air horn.
Police questioned Berg, who allegedly told officers that his neighbor speaks loudly, and it bothers him.
Berg was issued a misdemeanor citation on charges of disorderly conduct.
