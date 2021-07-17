A Parks, Arizona resident was cited and released for animal cruelty after leaving his dog in a vehicle that was not running for nearly an hour.
According to the police report, a Lake Havasu City officer was dispatched to The Shops on State Route 95 in response to a call concerning animal cruelty.
Police say when they arrived on the scene, they saw a grey Cherokee Jeep with the rear windows rolled halfway down, a collapsible bowl with water and a dog panting and slobbering. Police noted in the report that their car showed the temperature as 116 degrees.
The report says that police made contact with the car’s owner, Nicholas Madori, who told the officers that he was only in the store for 20 minutes and that he had no other option but to leave his dog in the car. However, police say that after talking with the reporting party, the dog was allegedly in the car for 46 to 51 minutes.
Madori was cited and released for animal cruelty.
