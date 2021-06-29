Officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department seized six animals from a transient and charged the man with seven counts of animal cruelty.
According to the police report on June 20, officers were dispatched to London Bridge Beach for a welfare check after transient, Brian Ferrell contacted the department to inquire about having one of his dogs euthanized because “the dog was just slowing him down”.
Police say when they contacted Ferrell under a cabana they observed a 12 year old beagle with what appeared to be tumors around its body, a four year old shepherd mix, a smaller size dog cage with two multicolored parrots and two turtles in a small black container. Police say at the time of the call the temperature was 117 degrees.
The report says that based off all the circumstances the officers decided it was in the best interest of the animals that they be seized and taken to the humane society. Farrell was cited and released on seven counts of animal cruelty, two counts of vaccination requirement and two counts of dog licenses.
