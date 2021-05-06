Lake Havasu City Police officers were called last month to the area of State Route 95 and Swanson Avenue after receiving reports of a rollover accident.
According to the police report, officers found the golf cart lying in roadway on April 24, with one passenger reportedly injured. The driver, identified by police as 22-year-old Costa Mesa resident Ryan J. Balkey, was found to have been driving with a suspended license.
Balkey was cited and released by officers at the scene.
