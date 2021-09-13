A Peach Springs man was acquitted on charges of kidnapping, but found guilty on charges of aggravated assault in an incident that allegedly took place last year at London Bridge Beach.
Allijah Lee, 38, was convicted Friday in Mohave Superior Court on charges of aggravated assault against a minor and one misdemeanor count of assault. According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Kenneth Sheffield, Lee could face a minimum of three years of probation, with the possibility of one year in jail, at a judge’s discretion.
The alleged incidents took place Aug. 15, when police say Lee was visiting London Bridge Beach with his family. According to the police report, Lee accosted a man who was swimming at the location in an alleged attempt to reach inside the man’s swim shorts. Angered, the man allegedly pursued the defendant before Lee ultimately exited the water.
Police say Lee then entered a restroom at the location, prior to the second – and more serious – alleged assault. Police say a 10-year-old child, identified by prosecutors as a Mexico City resident, entered the restroom shortly afterward. According to the police report, Lee attempted to shove the child into a bathroom stall. The child fell to the floor, police said, and managed to escape his alleged assailant.
According to the report, the child told both of his parents what occurred, and the child’s father confronted Lee outside the bathroom facility. The confrontation ultimately led to a fistfight involving members of both Lee’s and the victim’s families. Police say Lee fled the scene as the fight continued, but was soon found by responding officers in the upper parking lot of London Bridge Beach.
“(Lee’s) defense was that he was using the stall, and the boy stuck his head under the partition to look at him,” Sheffield said Monday. “He said he got out of the stall, and saw the boy throwing paper towels. Lee said he yelled, and it must have scared the victim. He said the boy ran out and made up this story … all in the span of two minutes.”
After the alleged incident, officers returned Lee to London Bridge Beach. There, police say both victims identified Lee as their assailant. After his arrest, Lee declined to speak with Lake Havasu City Police detectives about either incident.
Lee was previously arrested in 2016, in the city of Kingman, on charges of surreptitious photography. In that incident, police said Lee attempted to photograph another man in a bathroom stall, from beneath the partition, with his camera phone. The victim allegedly detained Lee, and contacted law enforcement.
Court records show that Kingman investigators accidentally deleted the photographic evidence from Lee’s phone in that case, while attempting to use specialized software to unlock his mobile device. A jury acquitted Lee on all counts in that case.
“I asked the judge to allow me to bring that case up,” Sheffield said. “I really wanted to. But because (Lee) was found not guilty in that case, I wasn’t allowed to mention it in court last week.”
Lee is expected to appear next month in Mohave Superior Court for a sentencing hearing.
