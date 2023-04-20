Carter Beckwith

Carter Beckwith

A Lake Havasu City man who was convicted of manslaughter this year could plead guilty next month to additional charges of theft involving firearms found in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Carter R. Beckwith, 19, was originally charged in July 2021 with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan. Although Mohave County prosecutors were unable to convince a jury of Beckwith’s guilt on the charge of murder, Beckwith was ultimately convicted on the lesser charge of manslaughter in the shooting that led to Petetan’s death. As of Thursday, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as he awaits trial on additional felony charges of theft and assault against a detention officer.

