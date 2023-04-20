A Lake Havasu City man who was convicted of manslaughter this year could plead guilty next month to additional charges of theft involving firearms found in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Carter R. Beckwith, 19, was originally charged in July 2021 with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan. Although Mohave County prosecutors were unable to convince a jury of Beckwith’s guilt on the charge of murder, Beckwith was ultimately convicted on the lesser charge of manslaughter in the shooting that led to Petetan’s death. As of Thursday, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as he awaits trial on additional felony charges of theft and assault against a detention officer.
Beckwith is scheduled to appear May 16 for a change-of-plea hearing in reference to the charge of theft. That charge stems from firearms found in Beckwith’s vehicle at the time of his arrest, which were believed by Havasu investigators to have been taken in two vehicle burglaries prior to Petetan’s death.
The case began July 10, 2021, when Beckwith and the victim were at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue. According to initial police statements, a confrontation took place between the two men, during which Beckwith allegedly produced a handgun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.
Petetan was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, and Lake Havasu City Police investigators sought Beckwith for questioning in the case. Beckwith was believed to have attempted to flee to California after the shooting, police said, but stopped his car in the town of Parker.
Parker Police officers found Beckwith asleep in his vehicle hours after the shooting took place, and arrested him at the scene. According to police statements, Beckwith was found in possession of two firearms at the time of his arrest, including a handgun with a serial number registered as stolen and a rifle whose serial number had been removed entirely. Both weapons were believed to have been stolen in vehicle burglaries prior to Petetan’s death.
Beckwith was charged with two counts of felony theft, in an indictment separate from Beckwith’s previous count of murder.
He has since filed a notice of appeal to his manslaughter conviction and sentence last month.
Even as Beckwith awaits his next hearing in reference to the charge of theft, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office has requested that Beckwith be ordered to pay more than $13,000 in restitution to Petetan’s family and the Arizona Victim Compensation Fund.
