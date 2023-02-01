A Lake Havasu City man convicted last month on charges of manslaughter is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a hearing in reference to additional felony charges.
Carter R. Beckwith, 19, was found guilty Friday in Mohave Superior Court on charges of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan. But even as Beckwith awaits sentencing for that offense, he is now additionally awaiting trial on charges of theft of a firearm and aggravated assault against a detention officer.
Beckwith was initially charged with second-degree murder, after he fatally shot Petetan at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue on July 10, 2021. Kingman attorney Jaimye Ashley argued that the shooting was a matter of self defense by Beckwith, who fled the scene before first responders arrived.
Police found Beckwith asleep in his vehicle hours after the shooting took place, in the town of Parker, with two weapons in his possession. Parker Police officers took Beckwith into custody, and an inventory of those firearms revealed one to have been previously reported stolen. The second weapon’s serial number had been removed altogether.
According to statements by Lake Havasu Police Detective Christopher Angus in 2021, both weapons may have been related to two separate vehicle burglaries in Havasu. When questioned by investigators in the case, Beckwith initially admitted to his involvement in the shooting incident, but denied his involvement in the theft of both firearms, Angus said.
Beckwith was charged with one felony count of theft, as a case separate from his recently-concluded manslaughter conviction.
He has remained in custody for almost 18 months - And in October, Beckwith was additionally charged with one count of aggravated assault against a detention officer. According to a felony indictment filed that month, Beckwith was in custody at the jail when the alleged assault occurred.
Beckwith is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Feb. 9 for a status conference related to his charges of assault and theft.
Sentencing in Beckwith’s manslaughter conviction is scheduled to take place March 10 in Mohave Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.