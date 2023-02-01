Carter Beckwith

Carter Beckwith

A Lake Havasu City man convicted last month on charges of manslaughter is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a hearing in reference to additional felony charges.

Carter R. Beckwith, 19, was found guilty Friday in Mohave Superior Court on charges of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan. But even as Beckwith awaits sentencing for that offense, he is now additionally awaiting trial on charges of theft of a firearm and aggravated assault against a detention officer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.