A Lake Havasu City man is facing felony charges of destruction of property after he allegedly paid a landscaping company to chop down a 13-year-old willow tree belonging to the city.
Officers were informed in August that multiple trees belonging to Lake Havasu City had been cut down at a location north of Grand Slam Drive, the report said, and witnesses provided police with photographs of a landscaping truck allegedly responsible.
According to police, landscapers allegedly identified the man who hired them as Grand Slam Drive resident Timmy Barnes. Officers contacted Barnes by telephone and questioned him.
In statements allegedly made by Barnes, he had watched the trees grow behind his property for some time, and had not seen the city maintaining them. Barnes was having a swimming pool installed at the time, the report said, and he was concerned over how filthy the tree’s leaves and twigs would become. Barnes allegedly admitted to having the tree cut down, because he did not believe the city would maintain it.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson was informed of the tree’s destruction, the report said, and Knudson made clear that he wished to pursue criminal charges, and seek financial compensation from Barnes.
In a follow-up interview with Barnes, the suspect allegedly told officers the tree had become a nuisance. He trimmed the tree twice himself, because he said the city never did so. He also said he feared the tree’s roots would ultimately destroy the wall surrounding his back yard, and add additional upkeep costs for his swimming pool.
According to the report, Barnes said that if the city wanted reimbursement for the tree’s destruction, then the city should first reimburse him for the expense of maintaining the tree.
Barnes was ultimately arrested by Arizona State Troopers on April 17, in reference to the case, and was transferred to Mohave County Jail. As of Monday, Barnes was no longer listed among the jail’s roster of inmates.
According to police, the tree was valued at about $900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.