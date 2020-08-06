The suspect in an alleged high-speed chase earlier this year has accepted a plea agreement in a case that allegedly left one La Paz County deputy injured.
Patrick D. Kalember, 65, has awaited trial since his March 4 arrest on two counts of aggravated assault in addition to charges of unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons misconduct. According to an agreement signed by Kalember on Wednesday, he will receive a maximum of seven years in prison as he pleads guilty to a single count of aggravated assault.
According to police, Kalember fled from La Paz County Sheriff’s deputies when they allegedly saw him driving at 96 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone. Kalember fled from deputies, prosecutors said, with Kalember and pursuing officers approaching speeds of about 120 miles per hour on State Route 95.
Kalember allegedly left the highway and entered Cattail Cove State Park, between Parker and Lake Havasu City. According to police, Kalember circled the park as a La Paz County deputy attempted to block his escape. Kalember attempted to exit the park, and allegedly struck the deputy before fleeing to Havasu. The deputy suffered minor injuries, according to police.
Pursuing deputies were assisted by Lake Havasu City Police officers in their pursuit, but Kalember was able to evade law enforcement officials. After appearing to have escaped from officers, Kalember allegedly entered an Acoma Boulevard convenience store, where he was allegedly heard bragging about the chase. Witnesses contacted police dispatchers, and officers arrived at the scene to take Kalember into custody.
Kalember was allegedly found with a .22-calibur pistol in his vehicle at the time of his arrest. Under the plea agreement, that pistol will be forfeit to local law enforcement. Kalember is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for judgment and sentencing in the case Sept. 4.
