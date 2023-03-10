A Lake Havasu man accused on charges of felony assault against an 83-year-old victim could accept a plea agreement with prosecutors at a hearing next month.
Owen D. Williams, 18, is scheduled to appear April 7 for a change-of-plea hearing in the case, where he may also be sentenced. The Mohave County Probation Department has been ordered to prepare a pre-sentence investigation report to guide a possible verdict that could result from that hearing.
The hearing itself was requested earlier this month on Williams’ behalf by the Mohave County Public Defender’s Office.
Williams was arrested alongside a 15-year-old accomplice on June 6, after the pair allegedly accosted the victim on the 1900 block of McCulloch Boulevard. Police say the victim was walking at the scene when Williams and his companion exited their vehicle and began to argue with the victim. According to investigators, Williams and his accomplice assaulted the victim, causing him to fall to the ground, and they continued their assault.
Police said that the victim suffered a fractured arm in the assault, and was treated at Havasu Regional Medical Center for a possible concussion. Williams and his companion allegedly fled the scene before first responders arrived.
Lake Havasu City police officers sought assailants’ vehicle based on witness descriptions, and allegedly found that vehicle at London Bridge Beach on the same evening. Williams and his companion were identified as the vehicle’s only occupants, and were taken into custody on one count each of aggravated assault.
Williams was held in Mohave County Jail on $3,500 bond, where he remained in custody as of Thursday. His companion was not identified by police due to his juvenile status, but was reportedly transported to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center.
According to Jail records, Williams was charged March 1 on an additional misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
