A Lake Havasu man accused on charges of felony assault against an 83-year-old victim could accept a plea agreement with prosecutors at a hearing next month.

Owen D. Williams, 18, is scheduled to appear April 7 for a change-of-plea hearing in the case, where he may also be sentenced. The Mohave County Probation Department has been ordered to prepare a pre-sentence investigation report to guide a possible verdict that could result from that hearing.

