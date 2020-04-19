Curious motorists slow down to a crawl when they drive by Butch Farmer’s south side home. Some even stop to snap a few photos.
Most people seem amused by the oddball sculptural assemblage decorating Farmer’s side yard in Lake Havasu City. He has a title for his creation: Hot Rod Wheel Chair.
A patio chair is perched on a metal frame. A small red engine rests below the chair’s frayed seat. Flanking both sides of the metal chair are two fat Goodyear tires.
Farmer suspects that it’s the wide racing tires that capture people’s attention.
“There’s a lot of race car drivers in this town. They see those tires and wonder what the heck this thing is,” Farmer smiled.
The Hot Rod Wheel Chair is about three months old, he estimated. It was born when Farmer was creating a pile of junk he planned to throw out.
“I kept looking at all those pieces and thought, ‘You know, I can make something out of this stuff.’ So I did. It’s all held together with clamps,” he explained.
The slick tires are left over from when he was involved in street racing. The outboard motor, well past its prime, is coated in oily residue. The foundation – the metal frame -- came from a rusted out moving dolly.
The tattered metal-frame chair came from the bottom of Lake Havasu, Farmer said. When the chair was brought to the surface, it was covered in invasive quagga mussels.
“About seven years ago, I was working at the Nautical. We were getting the cove ready for the water park. The divers went down to check out the lake bottom and found so much stuff,” he said. A ladder, barbecue grills and the quagga-encrusted chair were among the finds. Farmer claimed the patio chair and scraped off the mussels. It eventually became the centerpiece of his yard art.
The peculiar sculpture puts a smile on his face. The 73-year-old said he’s happy that it makes others smile, too.
“I was out getting the mail yesterday and some guy stopped and asked me if he could take pictures of it. He told me that he thought it was cool,” Farmer grinned.
The Hot Rod Wheel Chair can be seen at 3472 Whitecap Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.