A California man was found safe in Needles on Friday, after his boat sank in the area of Topock Gorge. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies promptly cited the man for failing to report the incident to law enforcement.
At about 1:35 p.m. Friday, deputies on patrol in the area of Devil’s Elbow were flagged down by several boaters in the area, and informed of a sunken vessel. Deputies were able to locate the watercraft, and contacted a towboat to recover it – and its pollutants – from the Colorado River.
Owner Kevin Patterson, 45, of Escondido, was found in the Needles area after the incident took place, and identified as the boat’s owner. Patterson was cited on California statutory codes including failure to remain at the scene of an accident and pollution of a waterway.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.