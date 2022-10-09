A California man was found dead Sunday morning after jumping into Lake Havasu from a boat Saturday and never resurfacing.
After search and rescue efforts on Saturday stretched into Sunday, Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to revocer the body of Michael Dean Phan, 47, of Garden Grove, California in approximately 32 feet of water.
The Sheriff’s office Division of Boating Safety responded to the North Basin of Lake Havasu, near the Lake Havasu Skate Park, on Saturday folling reports that a male subject had jumped from a boat to go swimming, and never resurfaced.
According to a press release, deputies immediately deployed rescue divers upon their arival, but divers were unable to locate Phan. A helicopter was also utilized to search the surface and shorlines of the lake.
The sheriff’s department reports that winds were gusting up to 40 miles per hour, and waves were over three feet tall when the incident occured, and underwater visibility was poor during the initial search.
The body will be transported to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
