A Lake Havasu City man was charged with resisting arrest after making it difficult for officers to place him in the back of a squad car.
According to the police report on June 22 at 11:23 a.m. Daniel Commans was placed into custody at the Havasu courthouse after violating an order of protection. Police say that as Commans was escorted out of the courthouse in handcuffs, he allegedly grabbed an officer’s thumb hard enough the officer had to direct Commans to stop.
The report says that Commans refused to get into the officers squad car and two officers were required to get Commans into the back seat, and during the struggle, one of the officers said they received a cut on the back of their hand. According to the report, Commans continued to make police struggle once they got to LHCPD jail.
Commans was placed into a cell and charged with interfering in judicial proceedings and resisting arrest.
