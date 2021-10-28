Marathon Mohave County Superior Court jury deliberations for more than 10 hours over two days saw the panel return its verdicts Thursday afternoon in the trial involving a shooting that wounded Garrett Dotson, son of Dan Dotson, host of the A@E Network “Storage Wars” television reality series.
The panel returned not guilty verdicts on three counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon, but found Garrett Wilder, 22, guilty of drive-by shooting. Deputy county attorney Kellen Marlow said Wilder faces a 7-22-year prison term when sentenced by Judge Billy Sipe on Dec. 1.
Marlow said he’s satisfied with the outcome, acknowledging a challenge in overcoming Public Defender Paul Amman’s contention that Wilder acted in self-defense while protecting himself and his girlfriend from threats and aggression from Dotson and his friend Mauro Owens.
Both Wilder and Dotson were visiting Lake Havasu separately from California when the encounter occurred about 3 a.m. on Sept. 6. Amman told the jury that Dotson and Owens instigated the violence and that Wilder feared for his life when his car door was kicked and the handle was maneuvered in an attempt to gain access to him inside the Fiat.
Marlow told the jury that Wilder was acting as a Good Samaritan and had pulled over to see if he could help after he spotted what he thought were two men engaged in an altercation in the 2100 block of Injo Drive. Marlow told the jury that Dotson was seriously injured and that the bullet fired by Wilder is still lodged against his spine.
Marlow said the foreman of the jury told him that she thought Wilder was irresponsible with the firearm. Beyond that, Marlow said he didn’t have a chance to canvas the jury regarding its laborious deliberations and mixed verdicts.
