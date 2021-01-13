La Paz County Search and Rescue workers were dispatched to the Bouse area Saturday after receiving reports of an off-highway vehicle that had fallen into a mineshaft.
According to the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, the victim drove his vehicle up a hill in the desert surrounding Bouse, before plummeting 25 feet into an open mineshaft. Rescuers worked with Buckskin Fire officials at the scene, and rappelled into the shaft to find and bring the victim to safety.
Deputies say the victim was severely injured in the accident, but responsive when found by rescuers. The victim was transported by helicopter to a Phoenix hospital.
According to the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, the rescue was facilitated by the partnership between La Paz County Search and Rescue and the Buckskin Fire Department. Without such a partnership, deputies say the rescue may have taken several more hours, which the victim may not have had.
— Today’s News-Herald
