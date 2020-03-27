A Dolan Springs man was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of assault and resisting arrest after physical confrontation with Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a Dolan Springs location after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was described as a white semi-truck with spotlights shining toward a nearby residence. The reporting party said she could see a man, later identified as 32-year-old Aldan Rodriguez, walking around the property with a flashlight.
When deputies arrived in the area, they found Rodriguez’ vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Rodriguez and a passenger – as yet unidentified – were detained at the scene and questioned. According to the report, Rodriguez told deputies they got lost on their way to his uncle’s home.
Deputies searched Rodriguez, and allegedly found a bag containing marijuana in one of his pockets. A records check showed Rodriguez’ driver’s license to be suspended, and his vehicle was unregistered, the report said. Deputies cited Rodriguez on charges of driving with a suspended license and driving without valid registration. According to the report, Rodriguez became upset, and began to record deputies with his camera phone.
During the encounter, Rodriguez allegedly shoved his phone toward one deputy’s face, striking the deputy in the nose, and then grabbed the deputy’s arm. As deputies attempted to restrain Rodriguez, the report said, Rodriguez began to physically strike deputies.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to subdue Rodriguez with electronic stun devices, but were unsuccessful. The struggle continued for more than a half-hour before Rodriguez attempted to reach for one of the deputies’ weapons, the report said.
Deputies struck Rodriguez several times in his face to subdue him, the report said, but he allegedly continued to resist even after he was restrained in handcuffs.
Rodriguez was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, and then to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of his injuries. The deputies involved in his arrest received minor injuries, the report said.
Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against an officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.
