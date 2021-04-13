A victim was flown to a Las Vegas hospital Saturday after an explosion near a popular Colorado River resort destination.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the docks of Pirate Cove, in Park Moabi, after receiving reports of a boat on fire in the area. The victim was found with burn injuries, with his personal watercraft upside-down in the water nearby.
Investigators say the victim was working on his personal watercraft, and removed the vehicle’s spark plug from its motor. The victim attempted to start the personal watercraft with its spark plug nearby, causing the fuel inside the motor to ignite.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, investigation in the case remains ongoing. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office will also accept anonymous tips at 1-800-782-7463.
