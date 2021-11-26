A Mohave County Jail inmate has died after being transported from the facility to a Las Vegas hospital in an attempted – and ultimately successful – suicide.
The victim has been identified as Kingman resident Zachary T. Dowd, 27, who was in custody until earlier this month as he awaited trial on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and theft of a means of transportation.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Dowd hanged himself in his cell on Nov. 16, before he was found by detention officers. Officers and paramedics attempted to save Dowd’s life before he was transferred to Kingman Regional Medical Center. Dowd was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment, but later died at the facility. An “end of life” note was found in his cell by investigators, and sheriff’s officials say all evidence in the case indicates the Dowd’s cause of death to be suicide.
Dowd had been in custody since Aug. 20, when police were called to a Kingman location after receiving reports of shots fired.
According to the Kingman Police Department, Dowd was found sitting in a parked vehicle at the scene. The alleged victim told officers that Dowd started a confrontation at the scene, before brandishing a large handgun and firing at the victim. Dowd initially denied possession of a firearm, according to statements by police, but a 9 mm handgun was allegedly found buried in the sand beside Dowd’s vehicle.
No injuries were reported in that case, and officers at the time believed the incident was a continuous altercation between Dowd and the alleged victim.
