San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Needles address Tuesday night after receiving reports of a shooting.
According to the report, deputies soon found the victim, who had been shot twice. The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect in the shooting, identified by deputies as Needles resident Andrew Weekley, was found Wednesday at a Needles residence, and arrested at the scene. Weekley has been booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station jail on charges of attempted murder.
As of Thursday, Weekley remained in custody on $1 million bail.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office at 760-326-9200, or call anonymously at 1-800-782-7463. Information can also be submitted anonymously at www.wetip.com.
