A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear for arraignment next week on felony weapons and armed robbery charges.
Matthew B. McWhirter, 39, was charged last month with counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault and weapons misconduct. According to police and prosecutors, McWhirter has been identified as the masked suspect who robbed a Desert Hills adult store at gunpoint in September. He is now scheduled to appear Feb. 10 before Mohave Superior Judge Derek Carlisle for arraignment on the charges.
The robbery took place Sept. 28 on the 3500 block of London Bridge Road. Video surveillance footage from the scene showed a man wearing a bandana over the lower half of his face, pointing a shotgun in the direction of a clerk as he demanded money from the store’s cash register. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
Investigation in the case continued until Jan. 25, when detectives of the Lake Havasu City Police Department and Mohave County Sheriff’s Office ultimately found and detained McWhirter for questioning.
McWhirter was charged in the robbery, and detectives served a search warrant at his home last month. There, investigators allegedly found a shotgun similar to that used by the robbery suspect. According to law enforcement officials, detectives also found a bandana, clothing and shoes in McWhirter’s home that appeared consistent with those worn by the suspect.
According to Arizona Supreme Court records, McWhirter was scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu Municipal Court two days after the alleged robbery, to answer a civil traffic citation from July. McWhirter failed to appear for that hearing.
As of Friday, McWhirter remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $20,000 bond.
