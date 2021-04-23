A U.S. Marine has been indicted in Mohave Superior Court, more than nine months after a traffic accident that caused an estimated $235,000 and months of repairs to the London Bridge last year.
New York resident Adam N. Carpenter, 25, of Booneville, was indicted April 15 on felony charges of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of DUI. On Wednesday, Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Allison Shotes submitted to the court a possible defense to be used in Carpenter’s case – Denial.
Last year, Carpenter visited Lake Havasu City for the Fourth of July weekend. On July 3, police say he drove while intoxicated while crossing the London Bridge. According to the police report, Carpenter may have sideswiped two vehicles in his pickup truck, before crashing through three sections of granite railing that bordered the structure.
When responding officers arrived, police say the front end of Carpenter’s vehicle was suspended over the edge of the bridge, 40 feet above the Bridgewater Channel. Officers described Carpenter as being visibly intoxicated at the scene, and allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol before driving. He was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests, the report said, and he was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on suspicion of DUI.
According to police, Carpenter’s blood-alcohol concentration was about 0.193% at the time of his arrest.
When officers questioned him later about the incident, Carpenter did not appear to know the historical significance of the structure he allegedly damaged. According to the report, officers explained to Carpenter the significance of the London Bridge in Havasu. Carpenter allegedly replied with a derogatory statement about the people of Great Britain.
Carpenter is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on May 3 for arraignment in the case. According to police, he could be held responsible for repairs made to the bridge if he is found guilty in a criminal trial.
On July 14, Carpenter pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving on the wrong side of the road, and was fined $200 by Lake Havasu Municipal Court.
