A Lake Havasu City man was indicted Thursday on felony charges including sexual assault and sexual conduct with a minor.
Prosecutors filed formal charges last week in the case, and defendant Michael J. Leander, 20, remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as of Monday on $50,000 bond.
Leander was arrested Jan. 6 the above charges after an interview with detectives at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Police have yet to release additional details in the case, pending review and redaction of an official incident report.
Under Arizona statute, criminal penalties for charges of sexual assault vary depending on the age of the victim. If the crime of sexual assault has been committed against a child younger than 15 years of age, sentencing can range from 13 to 27 years in prison. If the victim is younger than 12, a sentence of life in prison can be imposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.