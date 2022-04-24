A man was hospitalized Saturday after a boating injury on the Colorado River. According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department, the man was struck by a boat propeller while attempting to get a boat into deeper water.
According to the release, a boat had become stuck in a shallow portion of the river north of Lake Havasu. Several people got into the water to push the boat into deeper water, and the boat operator thought the boat as in neutral but mistakenly left the boat in reverse.
A person swimming near the rear ladder area was struck in the abdomen several times, causing significant lacerations. He was pulled from the water immediately and take to Lake Havasu State Park, where he was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center. He was in stable condition, the release said.
