A man was injured and nearly drowned Sunday afternoon after he jumped from a rock formation at Copper Canyon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. According to a news release, the male victim did several flips in the air as he jumped into the water, but was knocked unconscious on his way down. He was recovered from the water by an onlooker, and he soon regained consciousness. He was treated and taken to shore by boat by the San Bernardino County Fire Department. He was then taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
The accident comes about three weeks after a teenager was killed at Copper Canyon in a similar jumping accident. In that accident, Kason R. Adams jumped into the water and didn’t resurface.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Marine Enforcement Unit issued a reminder Sunday about the dangers of cliff jumping and urged the public to always wear a personal flotation device in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.