A Lake Havasu City man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he reportedly rear-ended a vehicle, before driving through three homeowners’ yards before coming to a stop.
Police were called to the 2600 block of Smoketree Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. after receiving reports of the initial accident. According to police, Nicholas C. Webster, 31, was found in his vehicle off of the roadway when officers arrived. Webster was asked to exit his vehicle, and police say he appeared to be visibly intoxicated as he engaged in a phone call on his mobile phone.
Officers asked Webster to hang up his call and speak with them, the report said. When he refused to comply, he was placed in handcuffs and detained at the scene. Webster allegedly told police he would not perform field sobriety tests at the scene, and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Police say Webster additionally refused to submit a sample of his breath at Lake Havasu City Jail to test his possible level of intoxication. Officers obtained a warrant to obtain samples of Webster’s blood for testing.
Webster has been charged with DUI and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.
