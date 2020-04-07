A Lake Havasu City man is facing the heat after allegedly setting fire to a roll of toilet paper this weekend.
Police were called to the 2300 block of London Bridge Road Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of suspicious activity. According to alleged witness statements, the driver of a white pickup truck had stopped in the area, and was seen setting a roll of toilet paper on fire at the side of the road. The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Darren A. Maydak, drove away from the scene.
According to the police report, a witness followed Maydak due to concerns over fires in the area, and photographed his vehicle. The witness then returned to the scene, and used a water bottle to put out the fire.
Police say the vehicle was identified as Maydak’s own due to previous encounters between Maydak and law enforcement. Maydak was known to frequent Tinnell Memorial Skate Park, and officers soon located him in the area of Body Beach, the report said.
Officers questioned Maydak, who allegedly denied knowledge of the burning incident. When confronted with photographs taken by witnesses, however, Maydak admitted the truck in the photographs was his own. Maydak was arrested at the scene on misdemeanor charges of reckless burning, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
According to fire officials on Tuesday, other fires reported last week in the areas of London Bridge Road and Body Beach were not the result of arson, and were unconnected.
