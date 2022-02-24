A Lake Havasu City man previously convicted of manslaughter in a 2013 stabbing incident could have opportunity to accept a plea agreement with prosecutors this week, in reference to an alleged series of attacks with a box cutter that occurred last year.
Jonathan Kroll, 33, is scheduled to appear Friday in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing.
Kroll was charged Aug. 28 with felony counts including aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement and disorderly conduct with a weapon after he reportedly slashed two victims with a box cutter on the 3600 block of Clearwater Drive.
Police say that after the attacks took place, responding officers saw Kroll attempting to drive away from the location. A chase allegedly ensued, during which Kroll’s vehicle rolled over before coming to a stop. Kroll reportedly exited his vehicle and attempted to flee from officers, but was apprehended after a brief pursuit.
Kroll’s criminal history includes a 2013 arrest on charges of murder, after the fatal stabbing of Havasu resident Brandon Bonnett. During that incident, police said Kroll engaged in an argument with Bonnett, who was dating Kroll’s sister at the time. That confrontation escalated until Kroll stabbed the victim, and fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Kroll surrendered himself into police custody after officers began a citywide search that day.
In that case, Kroll accepted an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors, and pleaded guilty in 2014 to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Kroll’s change-of-plea hearing on Friday will take place in the courtroom of Mohave Superior Judge Derek Carlisle, who ruled over Kroll’s prior felony case.
As of this week, Kroll remained free from custody on $1,500 bond.
