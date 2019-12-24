A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last month after police say he brandished a firearm during an alleged road rage incident.
According to the report, 55-year-old Tracy E. Smart was at an Acoma Boulevard grocery store when a truck, hauling a trailer, came too close to his vehicle. Smart became irate, police say, believing that the victim nearly struck his vehicle. Police say Smart shouted at the victim, and then pulled a firearm from his vehicle. Smart allegedly pointed the weapon at the victim, and was quoted as saying, “I know how to take care of you people from California.”
The victim left the scene and entered the store, where he contacted police.
Smart denied pointing his weapon at the victim, and said he did not threaten him, the report said. Smart was arrested on felony charges of disorderly conduct with a weapon and transported to Lake
