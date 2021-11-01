A Lake Havasu City man accused earlier this year of impregnating an underage victim has been released on bond from Mohave County Jail.
Terry L. Fichtelman, 63, was released Thursday, after his $25,000 bond was posted. As of this week, Mohave Superior Court records identifying who posted Fichtelman’s bond, or whether he would continue to reside in Havasu, were unavailable.
Fichtelman was arrested this July after Mohave County investigators allegedly received paternity test results that showed Fichtelman was the father of an underage victim’s child. According to court records, the alleged sexual abuse took place between October 2017 and January 2018. The victim was 14 at the time of conception.
According to prosecutors, Fichtelman previously served 20 years in prison after a 1991 conviction for lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 in California. He was released from the California Department of Corrections on parole in 2010.
The Mohave County Public Defender’s Office filed a motion in July to reduce Fichtelman’s bond. According to that motion, both the victim and her mother have denied Fichtelman’s culpability in the case, and were not seeking his prosecution.
“The victim and her mother do not want the defendant to be in custody, and deny that the defendant committed this crime,” the motion said.
In a response by prosecutors earlier this year, Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppman said that Fichtelman’s alleged paternity of the victim’s child, as well as possible pressures upon the victim that may lead her to give conflicting testimony, outweighed the wishes of the victim.
Fichtelman is next expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a Nov. 18 status conference as he remains free from custody.
