A man was hospitalized in stable condition last week, after he was struck by a police vehicle in downtown Lake Havasu City. The names of the victim and the officer driving the vehicle have not been made available by the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
The accident was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, at a crosswalk on the 2100 block of McCulloch Boulevard. The Lake Havasu City Police officer was reportedly driving east through the downtown district at the time of the collision.
According to police officials, the octogenarian victim was using an electric wheelchair in a crosswalk area when the accident occurred. The victim was knocked to the ground, and was reportedly injured.
The victim was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, and Havasu police detectives were called to the scene to investigate the collision.
According to police, no citations have yet been issued. The accident and its possible cause remained under investigation, and the name of the officer involved has not been made public as of Sunday.
