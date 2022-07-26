A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for criminal damage and underage drinking after police responded to a car accident at Rolling Hills Drive.
According to the police report on July 9 at 5:49 p.m., Havasu officers went to Rolling Hills Drive where a Ford Ranger truck hit a home. Police say based on evidence from the scene, they determined Mason Keller, the driver of the Ford, was northbound on Rolling Hills Drive at high speed when he lost control and went off road, crashing into a mailbox and then in the cinderblock wall of a home. The report says that Keller was in the process of running away from another accident at State Route 95 and Havasu Rivera Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle.
Police say after reading him his rights, 18 year old Keller told police he had been at Body Beach where he had four or five Twisted Teas and was headed to Parker when he rear-ended a truck at the Havasu Rivera Boulevard light. The report says Keller told police he ran because he could not afford repairs.
The report says Keller was placed under arrest and transported to LHCPD jail, where officers had him perform field sobriety tests. Police say Keller showed signs of impairment during the tests and a breathalyzer test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .163. Keller was booked for two felony charges for criminal damage and misdemeanor charges for DUI, underage drinking and leaving the scene of an incident.
A Lake Havasu City man was placed under arrest for drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence after barricading himself in his crashed vehicle for 90 minutes.
According to the police report on July 10 at 6:15 p.m. officers were sent to the 1500 block of Beachcomber Boulevard for a single vehicle incident. Police say when they arrived they found Carlos Hernandez Jr. in the driver’s seat refusing to open the door or roll down the window.
The report says police set up a perimeter around the crashed Honda and started issuing commands to Hernandez via the public announcement system. Eventually, police say, they broke the back door window of Hernandez’s car. At that point Hernandez tried to drive away. The report says Hernandez also started throwing items from his car including shaving cream, empty bottles and a white powdery substance.
According to the report, police attempted several more times to contact Hernandez, when at 7:20 p.m. Hernandez exited the car and attempted to run away. Police say they tackled Hernandez and arrested him. Hernandez was taken to LHCPD jail and a search of his vehicle revealed a glass pipe suspect to be used for meth.
Hernandez was booked for two felony counts of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence along with misdemeanor charges of DUI, failure to obey police commands and passive resistance.
