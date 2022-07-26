A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for criminal damage and underage drinking after police responded to a car accident at Rolling Hills Drive.

According to the police report on July 9 at 5:49 p.m., Havasu officers went to Rolling Hills Drive where a Ford Ranger truck hit a home. Police say based on evidence from the scene, they determined Mason Keller, the driver of the Ford, was northbound on Rolling Hills Drive at high speed when he lost control and went off road, crashing into a mailbox and then in the cinderblock wall of a home. The report says that Keller was in the process of running away from another accident at State Route 95 and Havasu Rivera Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle.

